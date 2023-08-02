Lifestyle

Independence Day: Ooty to Munnar-7 long weekend gateway near Kerala

Kerala, known for its scenic beauty and tranquil backwaters, is surrounded by several beautiful destinations perfect for a weekend getaway. Here are 9 weekend getaways near Kerala.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar, Kerala

A picturesque hill station is known for its tea plantations, misty valleys, and serene landscapes.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu

A popular hill station with colonial charm, botanical gardens, and scenic landscapes.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Alapuzzha

Known as the Venice of the East it is a captivating backwater destination. The network of tranquil lagoons, canals lined with coconut trees offers a unique experience

Image credits: Instagram

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal offers a pleasant climate and beautiful viewpoints.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Ashtamudi Lake

Ashtamudi is renowned for its vast and scenic backwaters formed by merging eight Kallada River branches. The Ashtamudi Lake is dotted with traditional houseboats

Image credits: Instagram

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

A vibrant city with diverse cultural attractions, surrounded by lush hills and forests.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Alleppey (Alappuzha) Kerala

Famous for its backwaters, houseboat cruises, and beautiful lagoons.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Kumarakom, Kerala

Another backwater destination is known for its bird sanctuary and peaceful surroundings.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Wayanad, Kerala

A lush green district with beautiful forests, waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuaries.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
