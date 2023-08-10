Lifestyle

Tiny treasures: 7 educational books for curious toddlers

Books are a good way to keep kids engaged. But selecting the perfect books for your kids is a real challenge. Here are some book recommendations for the same.

Percy and the Kite

 The book follows Percy's adventure in flying a kite. It resonates with young readers' curiosity and desire to explore the world around them. 

The Vey Hungry Caterpillar

 The book has great educational value. It teaches basic concepts like days of the week, counting, and healthy eating makes it a timeless and beloved option for toddlers.

Little Blue Truck

This book has captivating rhymes, charming illustrations, and valuable themes of friendship and kindness. It provides both entertainment and meaningful lessons for toddlers.

Feminist Baby

 "Feminist Baby" is a fantastic choice for toddlers. It introduces important concepts of gender equality and empowerment in an accessible and engaging way. 

Everyone Poops

The book introduces a natural bodily function in a lighthearted and relatable manner. It helps in potty training as well since some children struggle with that.

Green Eggs and Ham

 Through the amusing antics of Sam-I-Am, toddlers learn about embracing the unfamiliar. The story's theme of openness to new experiences resonates with their curiosity.

Diary of a Worm

The story offers a unique perspective on the world through the eyes of a worm. Toddlers will enjoy the whimsical anecdotes while gaining insights into nature.

