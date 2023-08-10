Tiny treasures: 7 educational books for curious toddlers

Lifestyle
Books are a good way to keep kids engaged. But selecting the perfect books for your kids is a real challenge. Here are some book recommendations for the same.
The book follows Percy's adventure in flying a kite. It resonates with young readers' curiosity and desire to explore the world around them.
The book has great educational value. It teaches basic concepts like days of the week, counting, and healthy eating makes it a timeless and beloved option for toddlers.
This book has captivating rhymes, charming illustrations, and valuable themes of friendship and kindness. It provides both entertainment and meaningful lessons for toddlers.
"Feminist Baby" is a fantastic choice for toddlers. It introduces important concepts of gender equality and empowerment in an accessible and engaging way.
The book introduces a natural bodily function in a lighthearted and relatable manner. It helps in potty training as well since some children struggle with that.
Through the amusing antics of Sam-I-Am, toddlers learn about embracing the unfamiliar. The story's theme of openness to new experiences resonates with their curiosity.
The story offers a unique perspective on the world through the eyes of a worm. Toddlers will enjoy the whimsical anecdotes while gaining insights into nature.