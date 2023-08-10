7 tips to make most of short breaks at work

Lifestyle
Use your break to do a quick stretch routine or take a brisk walk around your workspace. Stretching helps reduce muscle tension and increases blood circulation.
Engage in a short conversation with a coworker. Social interaction can boost your mood and help you feel more connected within the workplace.
Sip on water or enjoy a healthy snack like fruits, nuts, or yogurt. Staying hydrated and nourished fuels your brain and body for optimal performance.
Sketch, doodle, or jot down creative ideas. Engaging in a creative endeavor can stimulate your mind and provide a mental break from routine tasks.
Plug in your earphones and listen to a short podcast episode or your favorite music. This can help you relax and recharge.
Use your break to tidy up your workspace. Organizing your desk or digital files can create a more conducive environment for the rest of your workday.
Take a moment to review your tasks and prioritize them for the rest of the day. This helps you approach your work with clarity.