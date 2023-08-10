Delhi to Jaipur-7 Places in Northern India to visit on long weekend

Lifestyle
North India is a treasure trove of historical sites, vibrant cities, and stunning landscapes. Here are some places to consider visiting in North India for a long weekend getaway.
Another picturesque hill station, Nainital is known for its beautiful lake surrounded by lush hills. Enjoy boating on Naini Lake and take in the panoramic views.
A serene hill town, Dharamshala is known for its Tibetan culture and the residence of the Dalai Lama. Explore McLeod Ganj and enjoy the scenic beauty.
A popular hill station, Shimla offers pleasant weather, colonial architecture, and breathtaking views. Take a stroll on the Mall Road and visit the Jakhu Temple.
Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a must-visit for its stunning architecture. Explore the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri as well.
Visit the Golden Temple, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in the world. Experience the daily rituals and enjoy the serene atmosphere.
Known as the "Pink City," Jaipur is famous for its grand forts, palaces, and vibrant markets. Visit the Amber Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and indulge in Rajasthani cuisine.
The capital city offers a mix of historical landmarks, modern attractions, and diverse cuisines. Visit the India Gate, Humayun's Tomb, Qutub Minar, and more.
Considered one of the oldest cities in the world, Varanasi is a spiritual and cultural hub along the Ganges River. Witness the Ganga Aarti and explore the ghats.