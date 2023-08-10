Lifestyle

National spoil your dog day: 7 home-made treats they deserve

Show some extra love for your dog on National Spoil Your Dog Day. Here are some homemade dog treats for your furry friend. 

Pumpkin Power Biscuits

They have the goodness of canned pumpkin, whole wheat flour, rolled oats, and water. It provides a nutritious and satisfying treat for your dog.

Apple Carrot Crunchies

Combine grated apple, grated carrot, whole wheat flour, rolled oats, and water to create these crunchy treats. They are packed with natural flavours and essential nutrients.

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Delights

Mash a ripe banana and mix it with rolled oats and peanut butter.  This scrumptious treat offers a balance of fibre and healthy fats.

Chicken and Rice Mini Muffins

Utilize cooked shredded chicken, brown rice, grated carrots, and eggs to craft these mini muffins. It serves as a protein-rich snack.

Banana Blueberry Bites

Mashed ripe bananas, mashed blueberries, and oat flour come together to form some tasty bites. It is rich in antioxidants and wholesome goodness.

Spinach and Cheese Pupcakes

 

These are made from cooked and chopped spinach, grated cheese, oat flour, and eggs. Indulge your dog with these savoury pupcakes.

Yoghurt and Berry Popsicles

Cool down your pup with frozen treats made from plain yogurt and mixed berries. These popsicles offer a refreshing and hydrating delight.

