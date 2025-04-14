Timeless Salwar Suit Styles Inspired by Kajol for Married Women

Lifestyle
Don't know how to wear salwar suits as you get older? Here's Kajol's salwar suit collection, which can also be worn by women over 50.
If you need a suit for the office or a kitty party, don't waste too much money. Choose a white cotton silk suit like Kajol. You can get such suits online-offline for up to 1k.
Choose an Anarkali suit if you have belly fat or a larger waist. It looks great on women of all ages. However, keep the fitting a little loose so that the look is stunning.
Kajol's stunning polka print zari work sharara set is an amazing choice. You can find such a set online for Rs 700-1000. You will look stylish when you style it.
You will find stunning kurti sets with light lace work like this. Such suits look great on older ladies. They don't look over the top and also look stylish.
Every lady's wardrobe should also have a heavy sequin work floral length suit set like Kajol's. Such sets are perfect for parties and functions. You will also look fit wearing it.
Like Kajol, married women can also buy such a stylish printed dupatta plain frock suit set. You will look royal when you style it with silver earrings.
