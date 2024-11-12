Taj Mahal: 7 amazing facts about this Mughal era tomb

Lifestyle
The Taj Mahal was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal
Its construction took approximately 22 years, from 1632 to 1653
The Taj Mahal blends Persian and Indian architectural styles, using white marble
The dome's apparent size changes depending on the viewing angle
A reflecting pool enhances the Taj Mahal's beauty
The Taj Mahal became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983
It's one of the Seven Wonders for its historical and architectural significance
Pollution threatens the Taj Mahal, requiring preservation efforts