Taj Mahal: 7 amazing facts about this Mughal era tomb

Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal

Construction

Its construction took approximately 22 years, from 1632 to 1653

Architecture

The Taj Mahal blends Persian and Indian architectural styles, using white marble

The dome

The dome's apparent size changes depending on the viewing angle

Stunning beauty

A reflecting pool enhances the Taj Mahal's beauty

UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Taj Mahal became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983

Seven Wonders of the World

It's one of the Seven Wonders for its historical and architectural significance

Taj Mahal

Pollution threatens the Taj Mahal, requiring preservation efforts

