Lifestyle
A healthy diet helps keep the heart healthy. Regularly eat foods with antioxidants, essential nutrients, and fiber for heart health.
Eating certain types of food reduces bad cholesterol accumulated in the body. Blood pressure is under control. So what to eat for this?
The benefits of leafy greens to our health are immense. Various leafy greens are rich in vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, and fiber. These keep the heart healthy.
Citrus fruits also help keep the heart healthy. This fruit is rich in nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. All of these keep the heart healthy.
Nuts help keep not only the heart but also our entire body healthy. The omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and magnesium in nuts keep your heart healthy.
Pomegranate also helps keep the heart healthy. This fruit contains powerful antioxidants called polyphenols. These prevent fat from accumulating in the arteries.
Garlic also helps in keeping the heart healthy. Regular consumption of this keeps cholesterol and BP under control. This reduces your risk of heart disease.
Carrots also help keep the heart healthy. It is rich in fiber, beta-carotene, and potassium. It helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol.