Lifestyle

THIS is the World's most expensive, luxury Wool; Check price

Vicuña wool in luxury fashion

When it comes to luxury coats or shawls in winter, not Kashmiri wool but Vicuña wool from South American camelids is famous worldwide

The world's most expensive wool

Vicuñas are rare, and their wool is sheared only once every three years. One animal yields only 150 grams of wool. 1 meter of this wool costs $5,000

Delicate Vicuña fibers

Vicuña wool fibers are much finer and warmer than cashmere. Collecting them is labor-intensive, making them very expensive

Difficult wool collection

Wool is usually collected after raising sheep. But the vicuña is a wild, not domesticated, animal. Imagine how wool is collected from a rare, wild species

$21,000 Vicuña wool coat

Major fashion houses like Loro Piana and Brioni have included Vicuña wool cloth in their collections. One coat can cost up to $21,000

Warm and durable expensive wool

Although collecting the world's most expensive wool is difficult, clothes made from Vicuña last for years and provide excellent warmth. This is why Vicuña is a symbol of luxury

Find Next One