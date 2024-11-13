Dry feet in Winter? 7 tips to maintain soft, healthy feet

Lifestyle
Winter brings various skin problems, from cracked heels to dryness, affecting the beauty of your feet. Following these tips can help maintain beautiful feet
Did you know? Foot skin dehydrates significantly in winter. Soaking feet in warm salt water and scrubbing helps remove dead skin
Moisturizer benefits not just the face but also the feet. It keeps the skin hydrated. Apply moisturizer after exfoliation to reduce cracks
Wearing socks at night keeps feet warm and reduces dry skin and cracks. This also keeps your feet soft
Regular pedicures help reduce cracked heels. Doing it at home can quickly enhance foot beauty
We drink less water in winter, leading to skin dehydration. Drinking 8 glasses daily keeps skin radiant
Following these tips will make your feet blossom like flowers. Consult a doctor before using any cream for severe cracks or wounds