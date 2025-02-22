THIS is the most expensive hotel room in the world; Check

Lifestyle
The world's most expensive hotel is in Dubai. It is called Atlantis The Royal
A one-night stay in the Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal Hotel costs $100,000 USD, or ₹87 lakh. In India, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe costs ₹44.40 lakh
The Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal Hotel has a magnificent 4-bedroom room, which is a penthouse on two levels. It features a 100-year-old olive tree and a personal foyer
The Royal Mansion offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, Palm Island, and the Dubai skyline. Such a beautiful sight is rarely seen anywhere else
This hotel in Dubai was designed by American architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox. It is built on approximately 20.83 lakh square feet. It has 795 rooms and 231 residences
It features a private lobby and escalator, and 90 swimming pools. Guests can book the 18th-19th floors and reserve 16 rooms. The hotel's suites enhance privacy and luxury
It has two-story duplex suites. You can book 4 bedrooms in it. It has 3 king-size beds and 2 queen-size beds. The hotel also provides guests with a private steam room
