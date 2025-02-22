Lifestyle

THIS is the most expensive hotel room in the world; Check

What is the most expensive hotel in the world?

The world's most expensive hotel is in Dubai. It is called Atlantis The Royal

Cost of 1 night stay at the world's most expensive hotel

A one-night stay in the Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal Hotel costs $100,000 USD, or ₹87 lakh. In India, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe costs ₹44.40 lakh

What are the special features of the hotel room?

The Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal Hotel has a magnificent 4-bedroom room, which is a penthouse on two levels. It features a 100-year-old olive tree and a personal foyer

The view is extremely beautiful

The Royal Mansion offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, Palm Island, and the Dubai skyline. Such a beautiful sight is rarely seen anywhere else

Who built the Atlantis The Royal Hotel?

This hotel in Dubai was designed by American architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox. It is built on approximately 20.83 lakh square feet. It has 795 rooms and 231 residences

What does Atlantis The Royal offer?

It features a private lobby and escalator, and 90 swimming pools. Guests can book the 18th-19th floors and reserve 16 rooms. The hotel's suites enhance privacy and luxury

Rooms at Atlantis The Royal Hotel

It has two-story duplex suites. You can book 4 bedrooms in it. It has 3 king-size beds and 2 queen-size beds. The hotel also provides guests with a private steam room

