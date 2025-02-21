Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri-inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves

1. Floral Print Flare Dress

Skinny girls can wear a satin floral dress to give their slim figure a fuller look. The flare of such a dress will enhance their appearance.

2. Polka Dot Off-Shoulder Dress

A polka dot dress is a fashionable must-have and a perfect choice for a party look.

3. Off-Shoulder Black Dress

A sequin and leather black dress is a stunning choice for special occasions.

4. Halter Neck Red Dress

A bodycon red dress is a great option for a special occasion. Black and white dresses are always in style.

5. Black and White Bodycon Dress

A printed black and white bodycon dress creates a gorgeous overall look. Enhance the look with open hair.

6. Sequin Green Cutout Dress

Skinny girls can confidently wear a sequin green cutout dress like Tripti Dimri, paired with matching green earrings.

(PHOTOS) Riddhima Kapoor’s 7 suit designs for perfect party look

Kajol-inspired hairstyles: Timeless hairdos to pair with your saree

PHOTOS: Urvashi Rautela's fancy sarees for festive/wedding season

(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela's 8 lehenga looks for fair skin