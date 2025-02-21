(PHOTOS) Riddhima Kapoor’s 7 suit designs for perfect party look

Lifestyle
For a royal look, you can choose a suit with royal Lucknowi embroidery design. This suit can be found for around 2,000 rupees. Keep the dupatta in the same fabric.
You'll find many options in trendy golden salwar suit designs. An embroidered royal kurta with fancy salwar will give a very stylish look.
You can wear a churidar suit for a wedding or family party. Style pearl jewelry to complete your look with such a zari work suit.
You can choose a Chikankari embroidered slit salwar suit. Such suits are available in many colors and designs with various types of work.
For a new and stylish look, you can style a star design Leheriya work golden dhoti suit. Style it with mirror work earrings.
Instead of embroidery, you can choose a printed suit. This short kurta with straight pants will give you a different stylish look. You can buy it for around 1500 rupees.
Ivory suits are trending these days. You can buy an embroidered full-sleeve ivory suit from the market or online platforms. Such suits always give a royal look.
