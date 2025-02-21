Lifestyle

Kajol-inspired hairstyles: Timeless hairdos to pair with your saree

1. Side-clipped straight hair

Love open hair? Style your straight hair with a side clip like Kajol for a stylish look.

2. Traditional Gajra Hairstyle

Looking for a traditional hairstyle? Try this bun with gajra, perfect for sarees and thin hair.

3. French Side Braid

Kajol pairs a French side braid with her salwar kameez. Try this braid for a regal look.

4. Half-clutched hairstyle

Complete your Western look with this half-clutched hairstyle. It enhances your facial features.

