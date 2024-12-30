Lifestyle

Coorg to Mysore: 7 places to visit near Bangalore to enjoy New Year

Here are seven locations to consider.

Mysore

Mysore, located around 150 km from Bangalore, is well-known for its rich cultural legacy and the beautiful Mysore palace. 

Coorg (Kodagu)

Coorg, located around 250 km from Bangalore, is famed for its rich coffee farms, agreeable climate, and natural beauty.

Gokarna

Gokarna, located around 485 kilometres from Bangalore, is a coastal town known for its tranquil beaches and laid-back environment. 

Hogenakkal Falls

Hogenakkal Falls, located around 180 kilometres from Bangalore, is known as the 'Niagara of India.' 

Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills, around 60 km from Bangalore, is a favourite place to see the first dawn of the New Year. 

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur, around 240 km from Bangalore, is noted for its coffee fields and calm surroundings. It's an ideal spot for individuals seeking peace as they start the new year.

Hampi

Hampi, located around 350 km from Bangalore, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient temples and ruins. 

