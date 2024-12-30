PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri inspired 8 body-hugging dresses for New Year 2025

Lifestyle
Want to keep your boyfriend from going back to his ex? Try a red satin silk bodycon dress like Tripti's for your New Year's Eve party.
Dazzle your boyfriend with a wet hair look and a white and silver thin-strap bodycon dress, just like Tripti.
This halter neck cut-out design dress with a high thigh slit is perfect for slim figures like Tripti's.
A black dress with silver stonework and a high thigh slit with a cut below the bust is a classy choice for NYE.
A strapless denim dress offers a unique and stylish look for your New Year's Eve party, perfect for winter.
Make a statement with a black halter neck cut-out dress featuring an upside-down design.
Captivate your boyfriend in a nude shade tube-style leather dress like Tripti Dimri's, paired with high heels and a messy look.
