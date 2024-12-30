Is your winter heater safe? Learn about risks and alternatives

Lifestyle
The demand for heaters and blowers has increased with the onset of winter. These are as harmful as they give warmth. So let's find out how.
After prolonged use of heater-blowers, the moisture in it decreases. As a result, it becomes dry. It can cause roughness, itching on the skin or burning eyes.
Blowers are not at all suitable for those who suffer from allergies or sinus problems. If they use it, they may face problems.
Whether it is a blower or a heater, dust particles or pet hair can get trapped in both, which can cause major problems for allergy and asthma patients.
Dry air comes out of the heater. This can damage the mucous membrane. As a result, it stops working properly. You may have sinus infection or headache problems.
Exercise instead of a heater to keep yourself warm in the cold. Eat dry fruits. Along with this, if you use a heater, do it for a regular time.
High-tech heaters are available in the market these days. Which is less dry radiant heater or central heating system. These are much better than ordinary heaters.
