Australia to New Zealand: 7 countries that celebrate New Year FIRST

New Year's celebrations happen at different times worldwide, with some countries celebrating earlier due to their time zones. Here are 7 nations where New Year arrives before most
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Kiribati is one of the first places to ring in the New Year, as it sits just west of the International Date Line
Similar to Samoa, Tonga is among the first countries to celebrate the New Year, being in the same time zone as Kiribati
Samoa celebrates New Year’s Eve about 24 hours earlier than those in the United States, as it is located in the Pacific Ocean
New Zealand, especially its capital Wellington, celebrates the New Year early, usually ahead of many other nations in the world
Fiji, another island country in the Pacific Ocean, celebrates New Year's just after Tonga and Samoa
The eastern parts of Australia, such as Sydney, celebrate New Year's earlier than many places due to its location in the Australian Eastern Standard Time zone
These island nations celebrate earlier due to their position in the time zones that are ahead of the International Date Line
