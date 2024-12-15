Lifestyle

THESE 4 Indian dishes rank amongst World's Top 100 foods

Popularity of Indian Cuisine

Indian cuisine has gained global popularity. Recently, 4 Indian dishes were featured in the world's top 100 foods list

These four dishes made the cut

In the Taste Atlas rankings, Butter Chicken secured 29th place, Hyderabadi Biryani 31st, Chicken 65 97th, and Keema 100th

Keema - 100th Place

Keema, made with minced mutton and spices, is enjoyed with naan or paratha. Indian Keema stands out for its spicy flavor

Butter Chicken - 29th Place

Butter Chicken, a popular Indian dish, captivates food lovers with its rich, creamy, and spicy gravy

Chicken 65

97th Place: This South Indian snack is known for its spicy and crispy taste, achieved by marinating and deep-frying it with special spices

Hyderabadi Biryani - 31st Place

A culinary masterpiece, Hyderabadi Biryani blends mutton or chicken with aromatic spices, ghee, and saffron for a distinctive flavor

