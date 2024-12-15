THESE 4 Indian dishes rank amongst World's Top 100 foods

Lifestyle
Indian cuisine has gained global popularity. Recently, 4 Indian dishes were featured in the world's top 100 foods list
In the Taste Atlas rankings, Butter Chicken secured 29th place, Hyderabadi Biryani 31st, Chicken 65 97th, and Keema 100th
Keema, made with minced mutton and spices, is enjoyed with naan or paratha. Indian Keema stands out for its spicy flavor
Butter Chicken, a popular Indian dish, captivates food lovers with its rich, creamy, and spicy gravy
97th Place: This South Indian snack is known for its spicy and crispy taste, achieved by marinating and deep-frying it with special spices
A culinary masterpiece, Hyderabadi Biryani blends mutton or chicken with aromatic spices, ghee, and saffron for a distinctive flavor
