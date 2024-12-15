Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor inspired 8 Black lehenga for Weddings

Lifestyle
The beauty of a floral print black lehenga with a full-sleeved plain black blouse is a sight to behold. You can get ready for an event like this with a matching dupatta
If you want some glossy touch on black then you can choose this type of lehenga. Nupur Senon's black lehenga has silver print. You can choose this type of lehenga for a reception
Velvet fabric is the perfect choice for the cold season. Golden or silver zari work on a black velvet lehenga gives a royal touch
This is a lehenga with a modern twist, which combines a gown and a lehenga. Silver embroidery or beadwork makes it even more spectacular
This design of black lehenga also looks very beautiful. You can choose a lehenga adorned with sequin work for a friend's engagement or party
A pleated lehenga is a great option for those who want a simple and classy look. It has sequin work in the lining to give it a shiny look. Wear it with a sleeveless blouse
A transparent cape style with a black lehenga will give you a unique look. This style is especially trending among youngsters
