Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor inspired 8 Black lehenga for Weddings

Katrina Kaif

The beauty of a floral print black lehenga with a full-sleeved plain black blouse is a sight to behold. You can get ready for an event like this with a matching dupatta

Black and Silver Lehenga

If you want some glossy touch on black then you can choose this type of lehenga. Nupur Senon's black lehenga has silver print. You can choose this type of lehenga for a reception

Black Velvet Lehenga

Velvet fabric is the perfect choice for the cold season. Golden or silver zari work on a black velvet lehenga gives a royal touch

Floor-Length Black Gown Lehenga

This is a lehenga with a modern twist, which combines a gown and a lehenga. Silver embroidery or beadwork makes it even more spectacular

Sequin Work Black Lehenga

This design of black lehenga also looks very beautiful. You can choose a lehenga adorned with sequin work for a friend's engagement or party

Black Pleated Lehenga

A pleated lehenga is a great option for those who want a simple and classy look. It has sequin work in the lining to give it a shiny look. Wear it with a sleeveless blouse

Sheer Black Lehenga with Cape

A transparent cape style with a black lehenga will give you a unique look. This style is especially trending among youngsters

