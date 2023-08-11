Lifestyle

Thar to Sahara: 7 deserts with the most extreme of temperatures

Thar Desert, India and Pakistan

Situated in northwest India and southeastern Pakistan, the Thar Desert is known for its golden sand dunes, scrub vegetation, and arid climate

Sahara, Africa

The largest desert spans 3.6 million square miles, has iconic sand dunes, oases, and extreme temperature variations, has diverse landscapes, from rocky plateaus to vast sand seas

Arabian Desert, Saudi Arabia

Covering much of the Arabian Peninsula, this desert features vast sand expanses and rocky terrains. It's rich in oil reserves, playing a vital role in global energy markets

Atacama desert, Chile

Earth's driest non-polar desert, otherworldly landscapes include salt flats, mineral deposits. The astronomical observatories benefit from clear skies and minimal light pollution

Namibian Desert

Iconic red dunes and stark beauty make it a unique landscape in southwestern Africa. It's home to the famous Dead Vlei, a white clay pan surrounded by towering dunes

Gobi desert, Mongolia

Gobi Desert is a cold desert with snow-covered peaks and vast steppes. It's a region of contrasts, hosting dinosaur fossils, unique wildlife, and remnants of the Silk Road trade

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Valley of the Moon, Wadi Rum is a protected desert wilderness in southern Jordan. It's also a cultural site with historical inscriptions and connections to Lawrence of Arabia

