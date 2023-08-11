Mountain day: 7 most difficult treks for the tough ones

Lifestyle
As the world celebrates Mountain Day, we delve into the realm of extreme trekking, where daring souls seek to conquer the most formidable peaks.
Tackling the world's second-highest peak, the K2 Base Camp Trek is a gruelling expedition. The harsh terrain, and unpredictable weather are truly challenging.
Circling the Annapurna Massif, this trek offers a breathtaking but strenuous experience. Trekkers navigate through diverse landscapes, from lush forests to arid valleys.
Traversing through Patagonia's remote and rugged landscapes, the Fitz Roy Trek presents ever-changing weather conditions and a demanding path.
The journey is a pilgrimage for those seeking to be close to the world's highest peak. The trek offers an intimate encounter with the Sherpa culture.
The Snowman Trek crosses 11 high passes in Bhutan's Himalayas. It is dubbed as one of the most truly challenging treks globally.
This trek hosts this demanding circuit trek. Hikers confront fierce winds, unpredictable weather, and steep climbs as they navigate around the park's iconic granite peaks.
Ascending the icy slopes of this trek is not for the faint-hearted. This technical climb requires ice-climbing skills and a high tolerance for altitude-related challenges.