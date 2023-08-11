Bananas to Onions: 7 foods that you should not refrigerate

Lifestyle
Bananas to Onions are 7 foods ill-suited for refrigeration. Cold damages texture, ripening, taste. Onions, Garlic, Potatoes suffer flavor-altering sugar conversion etc.
Bananas are sensitive to cold temperatures. Refrigeration causes the skin to darken, become discolored due to the cold interfering with the enzymes responsible for natural ripening
Garlic bulbs are susceptible to moisture, which can encourage mold growth and lead to premature sprouting when refrigerated
Onions possess a balance of moisture and natural oils that contribute to their flavor and texture. Refrigeration disrupts this balance by exposing them to cold, damp conditions
Tomatoes are sensitive to cold temperatures, which can lead to a loss of flavor and a mealy texture. The cold breaks down the cell walls, causing them to become mushy
Honey has natural preservatives, including low water content and high acidity, that make it resistant to bacteria growth. Refrigeration can cause honey to crystallize
Potatoes are starch-rich vegetables that thrive in a cool, dark, and dry environment. Refrigeration accelerates the conversion of starches into sugars making it sweet in a bad way
Coffee is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture and odors from its surroundings. Storing coffee in the fridge can lead to the beans or grounds absorbing unwanted flavors