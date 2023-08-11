Lifestyle

Bananas to Onions: 7 foods that you should not refrigerate

Bananas to Onions are 7 foods ill-suited for refrigeration. Cold damages texture, ripening, taste. Onions, Garlic, Potatoes suffer flavor-altering sugar conversion etc.

Bananas

Bananas are sensitive to cold temperatures. Refrigeration causes the skin to darken, become discolored due to the cold interfering with the enzymes responsible for natural ripening

Garlic

Garlic bulbs are susceptible to moisture, which can encourage mold growth and lead to premature sprouting when refrigerated

Onions

Onions possess a balance of moisture and natural oils that contribute to their flavor and texture. Refrigeration disrupts this balance by exposing them to cold, damp conditions

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are sensitive to cold temperatures, which can lead to a loss of flavor and a mealy texture. The cold breaks down the cell walls, causing them to become mushy

Honey

Honey has natural preservatives, including low water content and high acidity, that make it resistant to bacteria growth. Refrigeration can cause honey to crystallize

Potatoes

Potatoes are starch-rich vegetables that thrive in a cool, dark, and dry environment. Refrigeration accelerates the conversion of starches into sugars making it sweet in a bad way

Coffee

Coffee is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture and odors from its surroundings. Storing coffee in the fridge can lead to the beans or grounds absorbing unwanted flavors

