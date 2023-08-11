Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Places in South to visit on long weekend

Lifestyle
South India is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, offering a wide range of options for a memorable long weekend getaway.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient ruins and temples. Explore the intricate architecture, visit the Virupaksha Temple, and take in the historical charm.
Known for its French colonial architecture and serene beaches, Pondicherry offers a unique blend of cultures.
Another charming hill station, Kodaikanal, boasts pristine lakes, lush forests, and beautiful viewpoints. Don't miss the boat ride on Lake and the views from Coaker's Walk.
Famous for its backwaters, Alleppey offers a unique experience of cruising in traditional houseboats through tranquil canals and lakes.
Often called the "Scotland of India," Coorg is known for its lush greenery, coffee plantations, and scenic beauty.
A hill station famous for its cool climate and picturesque landscapes. Enjoy a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the Botanical Gardens, and Doddabetta Peak.
Famous for its grand Mysore Palace, a splendid example of Indo-Saracenic architecture, and the vibrant Dasara festival.