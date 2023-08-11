Lifestyle

Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Places in South to visit on long weekend

South India is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, offering a wide range of options for a memorable long weekend getaway.

Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient ruins and temples. Explore the intricate architecture, visit the Virupaksha Temple, and take in the historical charm.
 

Pondicherry

Known for its French colonial architecture and serene beaches, Pondicherry offers a unique blend of cultures. 

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Another charming hill station, Kodaikanal, boasts pristine lakes, lush forests, and beautiful viewpoints. Don't miss the boat ride on Lake and the views from Coaker's Walk.
 

Alleppey (Alappuzha) Kerala

Famous for its backwaters, Alleppey offers a unique experience of cruising in traditional houseboats through tranquil canals and lakes. 

Coorg, Karnataka

Often called the "Scotland of India," Coorg is known for its lush greenery, coffee plantations, and scenic beauty. 
 

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

A hill station famous for its cool climate and picturesque landscapes. Enjoy a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the Botanical Gardens, and Doddabetta Peak.
 

Mysore (Mysuru)

Famous for its grand Mysore Palace, a splendid example of Indo-Saracenic architecture, and the vibrant Dasara festival.

