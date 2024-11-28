Lifestyle
A look at Yami Gautam's beautiful saree collection. From Kanjeevaram to silk and Banarasi, Yami's style in every saree is worth seeing.
Yami Gautam looks beautiful and classy in this Kanjeevaram saree with husband Aditya Dhar. She paired this traditional attire with a gold choker necklace and earrings.
A silk saree is a must-have for every bride. It's a timeless fashion piece. Yami Gautam looks stunning in this green silk saree.
The fabric, design, and beautiful color of a Banarasi silk saree are unique. Yami Gautam paired this saree with gold jewelry to enhance its beauty.
This saree looks classy and elegant with its unique design and fabric. Yami Gautam accessorized it with a gold necklace, earrings, and gold cuff bangles.
This floral soft organza saree is lovely and beautiful. It's a perfect office look when paired with oxidized jewelry.
