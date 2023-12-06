Thailand to Bhutan-7 countries to visit from India under Rs 1 lakh

Lifestyle
Here are seven destinations that may be visited from India on a reasonable price of roughly Rs 1 Lakh.
Known for its stunning beaches, historical sites, and lush landscapes, Sri Lanka is a budget-friendly destination with a variety of options for travellers.
With its proximity to India, Nepal offers a diverse range of experiences, including trekking, cultural exploration, and beautiful landscapes, all within a reasonable budget.
While Bhutan has a daily tariff for tourists, it covers most expenses like stay, meals, and transportation, making it possible to visit this Himalayan country within a budget.
With affordable flights from India, Thailand offers a mix of vibrant cities, beautiful beaches, and rich cultural experiences that can fit within a reasonable budget.
Famous for the Angkor Wat temples, Cambodia offers a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty that can be experienced without breaking the bank.
Known for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and delicious cuisine, Vietnam can be explored on a moderate budget, especially if you plan well for your stay and transportation.
Maldives has budget-friendly hotels and local transportation options, allowing travellers to experience its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters within a constrained budget.