Sabarimala to Ambalappuzha- 7 popular temples in Kerala

This temple in the capital city of Kerala is dedicated to Lord Padmanabha. It's renowned for its architectural beauty and holds great religious significance.
This ancient Shiva temple is renowned for its Dravidian-style architecture and the presence of a revered idol of Lord Shiva.
Known for its offering of "Palpayasam" (sweet rice porridge), this temple dedicated to Lord Krishna hosts the famous "Ambalappuzha Palpayasam."
Dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy, this temple is famous for its healing powers and is visited by devotees seeking relief from ailments.
Dedicated to Lord Krishna, this temple in Guruvayur is one of the most sacred and famous Krishna temples in India. The idol here is believed to be over 5000 years old.
One of the oldest temples in Kerala, it is dedicated to Shiva and showcases typical Kerala temple architecture. The Thrissur Pooram festival celebrated here is a grand spectacle.
Located in the Western Ghats, this temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa attracts millions of pilgrims, especially during the annual pilgrimage season.