Lifestyle

Sabarimala to Ambalappuzha- 7 popular temples in Kerala

Image credits: our own

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

This temple in the capital city of Kerala is dedicated to Lord Padmanabha. It's renowned for its architectural beauty and holds great religious significance.

Image credits: our own

Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple, Kottayam

This ancient Shiva temple is renowned for its Dravidian-style architecture and the presence of a revered idol of Lord Shiva.

Image credits: our own

Ambalappuzha Sri Krishna Temple, Alappuzha

Known for its offering of "Palpayasam" (sweet rice porridge), this temple dedicated to Lord Krishna hosts the famous "Ambalappuzha Palpayasam."

Image credits: our own

Chottanikkara Devi Temple, Ernakulam

Dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy, this temple is famous for its healing powers and is visited by devotees seeking relief from ailments.

Image credits: our own

Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Guruvayur

Dedicated to Lord Krishna, this temple in Guruvayur is one of the most sacred and famous Krishna temples in India. The idol here is believed to be over 5000 years old.

Image credits: our own

Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur

One of the oldest temples in Kerala, it is dedicated to Shiva and showcases typical Kerala temple architecture. The Thrissur Pooram festival celebrated here is a grand spectacle.

Image credits: our own

Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple, Pathanamthitta

Located in the Western Ghats, this temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa attracts millions of pilgrims, especially during the annual pilgrimage season.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One