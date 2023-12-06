Goa to Rishikesh: 7 best bungee jumping spots in India

Lifestyle
Bungee jumping is an exhilarating adventure sport that has gained popularity in India. Here are 7 places in India where you can try bungee jumping.
Mohanchatti, near Rishikesh, is a popular destination for bungee jumping in India. The jump takes place from a platform constructed on a rocky cliff overlooking the Ganges River.
Explore the thrill of bungee jumping in Himachal Pradesh! Escape the hustle of Manali and discover the serene hamlet of Bahang, just 5km from Mall Road.
Goa offers a unique experience with beachside bungee jumping. The site is located in Mayem Lake, and jumping from a height above the lake provides a stunning view.
The Chitrakote Falls, often referred to as the "Niagara Falls of India," near Jagdalpur, offers a unique bungee jumping experience.
Ozone Adventures, located on the outskirts of Bangalore, offers bungee jumping experiences. The site is surrounded by nature, providing a peaceful yet adrenaline-pumping setting.
Della Adventure Park in Lonavala is known for its variety of adventure activities, including bungee jumping. The jump takes place from a purpose-built platform.
Discover India's first permanent Bungee Jumping Xtreme site at the Garden of Five Senses in Saket.