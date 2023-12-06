Lifestyle

6 must-have skincare items for winter

Hydrating moisturizer

Opt for a moisturizer that provides deep hydration to combat dryness caused by cold weather. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, or ceramides. 

Lip balms

Cold weather can lead to dry skin and chapped lips. Having good-quality lip balms helps keep your lips hydrated and protected.

Facial oils

Add facial oils like jojoba, rosehip, or argan to your skincare routine. These oils provide an extra layer of moisture and can be applied before or mixed with your moisturizers. 

Gentle cleanser

Use a hydrating cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin of natural oils. Look for formulas that are fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin to prevent dryness or irritation.

Humidifier

A humidifier helps add moisture to the air in your home, preventing dryness that can affect your skin. It helps retain moisture in your skin, especially during indoor heating. 

Sunscreen

Even during winter, protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is essential. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to shield your skin from sun damage. 

