Mediterranean to Vegan: Top 7 diet trends of 2023

As we approach the conclusion of 2023, let's explore the 7 prominent diet trends that have positively impacted health this year.
It predominantly features vegetarian components while also incorporating seafood, best for people with heart disease and diabetes.
This diet emphasizes daily intake of leafy greens, advocates cooking with olive oil, and suggests consuming fruits at least five times weekly.
The DASH diet is praised for promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. It prioritizes selecting foods low in sodium or entirely sodium-free.
A vegan diet excludes all animal products, emphasizing plant-based foods for health and ethical reasons. It includes fruits, vegetables, grains, and plant-based proteins.
The new Mayo Clinic diet emphasizes whole foods, fruits, and vegetables, promoting sustainable and healthy eating habits for overall well-being.
This diet combines vegetarian and non-vegetarian elements, placing a focus on increased vegetable consumption while occasionally incorporating non-vegetarian items.
In 2023, a popular Google-searched weight loss diet includes daily consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, whole grains, olive oil, and specific herbs.