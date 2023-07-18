Hara Bhara Kabab to Chilli Paneer: 6 popular appetizers in India

Lifestyle
Hara bhara kabab is a traditional Indian dish and a vegetarian version of meat kebabs. Here are 6 popular appetizers in India.
The city of Bikaner in the Indian state of Rajasthan is most famous for its bhujia, a popular, crispy snack made with flour and spices.
Khandvi is a popular Gujarati snack made from a batter of gram flour, yoghurt, turmeric, and ginger paste.
Dahi Vada is a popular Indian snack also served as a main dish or accompaniment to vegetable or meat dishes.
Paneer Tikka consists of marinated paneer cheese and vegetables cooked in a tandoor - a traditional Indian oven.
Chilli paneer is a traditional Indo-Chinese dish served as an appetizer. The dish has paneer cheese cut into cubes, fried, and mixed with a sweet, sour, and spicy sauce.