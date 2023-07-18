Lifestyle
Regular vacuuming is crucial to prevent the buildup of dust, dirt, and debris. Use an upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner to gently clean the surface and crevices.
Key to avoiding long-term damage is to address stains immediately. Blot the stain gently with a clean, absorbent cloth or paper towel to soak up as much liquid as possible.
If your sofa has removable cushions, rotate and flip them regularly. This practice helps distribute the wear evenly and prevents some areas from becoming more worn than others.
Exposure to direct sunlight can cause your sofa's upholstery to fade over time. Whenever possible, position your sofa away from windows or use curtains.
While sofas are designed to withstand regular use, avoid jumping or sitting on the edges of your sofa. This habit can lead to undue stress on the frame and weaken the structure.
If your sofa has decorative throw pillows, fluff and rotate them regularly to maintain their appearance and prevent excessive wear on specific spots.
Consider hiring a professional upholstery cleaning service to deep clean your sofa. Professional cleaning can remove deeply embedded dirt and allergens.