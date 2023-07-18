Lifestyle

Barbie-inspired look: Embrace the iconic style with these 9 chic tips

Image credits: Getty

1. Think Pink

From soft pastels to bold fuchsia, experiment with different shades of pink in your clothing, accessories, and makeup.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Feminine Dresses

Opt for A-line or fit-and-flare dresses that accentuate your waist and create a graceful silhouette. Glam it up with bows, ruffles, or sequins.

Image credits: Getty

3. Chic Accessories

Think oversized sunglasses, pearl necklaces, and sparkling jewelry. Barbie's signature tiara can inspire your choice of headbands or hair accessories.

Image credits: Getty

4. High Heels

Barbie is known for her love of high heels, so don't be afraid to rock some fabulous pumps or stilettos.

Image credits: Getty

5. Playful Prints

Embrace playful and fun prints reminiscent of Barbie. Polka dots, stripes, florals, and gingham can add a touch of whimsy to your outfits.

Image credits: Getty

6. Glamorous Outerwear

Invest in chic coats and jackets to elevate your style. Faux fur, pastel-colored coats, and sophisticated trenches can channel Barbie's elegance.

Image credits: Getty

7. Experiment with Hairstyles

Try out different hairdos, from sleek and straight to voluminous curls, to transform your look and match your outfits.

Image credits: Getty

8. Confidence and Poise

Walk with grace, stand tall, and carry yourself with elegance to exude that Barbie-like aura.

Image credits: Getty

9. Be True to Your Personal Style

While channeling Barbie's style can be fun, it's essential to stay true to your personal preferences and comfort.

Image credits: Getty
