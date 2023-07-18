Dal Bati Churma to Pani Patasa: 6 popular street foods in Jodhpur

Lifestyle
Dal Bati Churma is a popular Rajasthani staple and you can find it almost anywhere in Jodhpur. Here are 6 popular street foods in Jodhpur.
This breakfast delicacy emerged in Jodhpur and is part of the Rajasthani breakfast. It is known as Pyaaz Kachori, meaning Onion patties.
Mirchi Bada is chilly and filled with flavoured potato or cauliflower stuffing, dipped in besan and deep-fried till golden brown.
The most popular street food sweet in Jodhpur, Malai Ghevar, is prepared during the Teej festival and available in select places throughout the year.
This frozen dessert is prepped by slow cooking and evaporating sweetened and flavoured milk. The semi-condensed mix is then frozen in matkas and stored in ice mixed with salt.
Pani Patasa is just another name for Pani Puri in Rajasthan. The round hollow crispy fritters are filled with flavoured boiled potato, chickpea or gram.