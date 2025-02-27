Lifestyle

Tea Addiction? Follow THESE simple tips to quit effortlessly


 

Image credits: Getty

Are You Addicted to Tea?

Do you feel incomplete if you don't get tea first thing in the morning? Does tea seem to fix everything, from office stress to home tension? If so, you might be addicted.

Image credits: Getty

Excessive Tea Consumption is Harmful to Health

But, did you know that drinking too much tea can harm your health?

Image credits: Getty

Side Effects of Tea

Drinking too much tea can cause insomnia. It can lead to constipation, stomach pain, and heartburn. Excessive tea can cause anxiety and hinder proper digestion.

Image credits: Getty

How to Get Rid of Tea Addiction?

According to doctors, abruptly quitting anything can negatively affect the body. If you drink 7-8 cups of tea daily, gradually reduce it to 2-3 cups.

Image credits: Getty

Gradually Eliminate the Habit

After a week, limit it to 1 cup. Gradually eliminating this habit will prevent issues like headaches and fatigue.

 

Image credits: Getty

Find a Healthy Tea Alternative

Green tea or herbal tea not only helps break tea addiction but is also beneficial for health. Consume healthy drinks like coconut water, detox water, or lemonade.

Image credits: Getty

Get Enough Sleep

The need for tea is felt upon waking because the body hasn't fully rested. Getting enough sleep is crucial. This will make you feel energized throughout the day.

Image credits: Pinterest

Expert Advice to Quit Tea

If you're having trouble quitting tea addiction, seek help from a doctor or dietitian. It can be difficult to quit any habit immediately, so be patient and make small changes.

Image credits: Getty

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own

Bank Holidays in March: Check the Complete Holiday List

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja