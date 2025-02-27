Tea Addiction? Follow THESE simple tips to quit effortlessly

Lifestyle
Do you feel incomplete if you don't get tea first thing in the morning? Does tea seem to fix everything, from office stress to home tension? If so, you might be addicted.
But, did you know that drinking too much tea can harm your health?
Drinking too much tea can cause insomnia. It can lead to constipation, stomach pain, and heartburn. Excessive tea can cause anxiety and hinder proper digestion.
According to doctors, abruptly quitting anything can negatively affect the body. If you drink 7-8 cups of tea daily, gradually reduce it to 2-3 cups.
After a week, limit it to 1 cup. Gradually eliminating this habit will prevent issues like headaches and fatigue.
Green tea or herbal tea not only helps break tea addiction but is also beneficial for health. Consume healthy drinks like coconut water, detox water, or lemonade.
The need for tea is felt upon waking because the body hasn't fully rested. Getting enough sleep is crucial. This will make you feel energized throughout the day.
If you're having trouble quitting tea addiction, seek help from a doctor or dietitian. It can be difficult to quit any habit immediately, so be patient and make small changes.
