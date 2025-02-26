Bank Holidays in March: Check the Complete Holiday List

Lifestyle
Banks across the country will be closed.
Banks will be closed in Aizawl due to Chapchar Kut Festival.
Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday.
There will be a holiday in banks across the country.
Banks in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed.
Banks across the country will be closed on the occasion of Holi (Dhuleti).
Yaosang's second day will be a holiday in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna.
Holiday in all cities due to Sunday.
Banks will be closed across the country due to the fourth Saturday.
Holiday in banks across the country due to Sunday.
Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed due to Shab-e-Qadr.
Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed due to Jumat-ul-Vida.
Banks across the country will be closed due to Eid-ul-Fitr.
Despite the bank holidays, money transactions or other work can be done online.
Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja
Sabudana Momos Recipe: A Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide
Maha Shivratri 2025: 7 easy Shiv, Parvati inspired designs
Pregnancy Diet Alert: 5 Fruits you should avoid for a healthy journey