Bank Holidays in March: Check the Complete Holiday List

March 2 - Sunday

Banks across the country will be closed.

March 7 - Friday

Banks will be closed in Aizawl due to Chapchar Kut Festival.

March 8 - Saturday

Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday.

March 9 - Sunday

There will be a holiday in banks across the country.

March 13 - Thursday

Banks in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed.

March 14 - Friday

Banks across the country will be closed on the occasion of Holi (Dhuleti).

March 15 - Saturday

Yaosang's second day will be a holiday in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna.

March 16 - Sunday

Holiday in all cities due to Sunday.

March 22 - Saturday

Banks will be closed across the country due to the fourth Saturday.

March 23 - Sunday

Holiday in banks across the country due to Sunday.

March 27 - Thursday

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed due to Shab-e-Qadr.

March 28 - Friday

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed due to Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 30 - Sunday

Holiday in banks across the country due to Sunday.

March 31 - Monday

Banks across the country will be closed due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Online services will remain active

Despite the bank holidays, money transactions or other work can be done online.

