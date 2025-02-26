Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own

1. High Thai Slit Dress

You can choose a pink high Thai slit satin dress for a party. Curly hair and matching eyeshadow will give you a perfect match.

2. Embroidered Strap Brown Dress

If you have a slim figure like Jennifer Winget, you can buy an embroidered strap brown dress to make yourself look fashionable. 

3. Off Shoulder Jumpsuit

You can also choose a floral design jumpsuit for an office party. An open hair style will look perfect with such a suit. 

4. Striped Co-ord Set

You can enjoy your vacation by wearing a striped co-ord set with a long coat. Wear matching sandals with it.

5. Wear Plain Sharara Pants with a Printed Shirt

Enhance your look by wearing a loose sharara set with a printed shirt. Such a look will look perfect and sober for the office.

6. Off Shoulder Brown Dress

You can choose an off-shoulder satin dress for a cocktail party. A bun and light jewelry will look amazing with it.

Bank Holidays in March: Check the Complete Holiday List

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Sabudana Momos Recipe: A Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide

Maha Shivratri 2025: 7 easy Shiv, Parvati inspired designs