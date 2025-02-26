Sabudana Momos Recipe: A Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide

Lifestyle
1 cup sabudana, 2 boiled potatoes, 2 tbsp water chestnut flour, rock salt to taste, 1/2 tsp black pepper powder, 1/2 tsp cumin powder
1/2 cup paneer, 1/2 cup boiled vegetables (capsicum, carrot, green chilies), 1 tsp peanut powder, rock salt to taste, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped).
Soak sabudana in water for 2-4 hours. Mash the sabudana well and add boiled potatoes, water chestnut flour, rock salt, black pepper, and cumin powder to make a smooth dough.
Mix mashed paneer with finely chopped vegetables, peanut powder, rock salt, black pepper, and coriander.
Make small balls from the sabudana dough and gently roll them out by hand. Now add the stuffing and shape them into momos, sealing the edges well.
Steam the momos for 10-12 minutes or shallow fry them in ghee until lightly crispy.
Serve the vrat sabudana momos with green coriander-mint chutney or yogurt and enjoy during Shivratri fast.
