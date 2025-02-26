Lifestyle

Sabudana Momos Recipe: A Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide

Ingredients for Vrat-Special Sabudana Momos

1 cup sabudana, 2 boiled potatoes, 2 tbsp water chestnut flour, rock salt to taste, 1/2 tsp black pepper powder, 1/2 tsp cumin powder

For the Stuffing

1/2 cup paneer, 1/2 cup boiled vegetables (capsicum, carrot, green chilies), 1 tsp peanut powder, rock salt to taste, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped).

How to Make Vrat-Special Sabudana Momos

Soak sabudana in water for 2-4 hours. Mash the sabudana well and add boiled potatoes, water chestnut flour, rock salt, black pepper, and cumin powder to make a smooth dough.

Prepare the Stuffing

Mix mashed paneer with finely chopped vegetables, peanut powder, rock salt, black pepper, and coriander.

Make the Momos

Make small balls from the sabudana dough and gently roll them out by hand. Now add the stuffing and shape them into momos, sealing the edges well.

Steam or Fry

Steam the momos for 10-12 minutes or shallow fry them in ghee until lightly crispy.

Serve the Vrat Momos

Serve the vrat sabudana momos with green coriander-mint chutney or yogurt and enjoy during Shivratri fast.

Maha Shivratri 2025: 7 easy Shiv, Parvati inspired designs

Pregnancy Diet Alert: 5 Fruits you should avoid for a healthy journey

Maha Shivratri 2025: Why women should not touch Shivling? Read On

PHOTOS: Palak Tiwari's 5 saree styles for office wear