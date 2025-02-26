Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

1. V-Shape Blouse

Shraddha is wearing a V-neck blouse in this, which is in trend. Such blouses look good on lehengas and sarees. You can get such a blouse stitched or buy it from the market.

2. Halter Neck Blouse

In this photo, Shraddha Kapoor is wearing a saree with a halter neck blouse, which looks quite stylish. Try it with glossy makeup and heavy earrings.

3. Strapless Blouse

Shraddha Kapoor has given a modern touch to this saree look. This combination of saree, belt and blouse is being liked by people. You can buy such blouses online.

4. Full Sleeves Blouse

In this, she is wearing a full sleeves blouse on a cotton saree, which looks stylish. Such blouses look beautiful everywhere, be it office or party.

5. Sleeveless Blouse

Shraddha is wearing a sleeveless deep neck blouse with a blue satin saree. She is wearing a necklace with it, which looks beautiful. Such blouses look classy with every saree.

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own

Bank Holidays in March: Check the Complete Holiday List

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Sabudana Momos Recipe: A Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide