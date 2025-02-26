PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

Lifestyle
Shraddha is wearing a V-neck blouse in this, which is in trend. Such blouses look good on lehengas and sarees. You can get such a blouse stitched or buy it from the market.
In this photo, Shraddha Kapoor is wearing a saree with a halter neck blouse, which looks quite stylish. Try it with glossy makeup and heavy earrings.
Shraddha Kapoor has given a modern touch to this saree look. This combination of saree, belt and blouse is being liked by people. You can buy such blouses online.
In this, she is wearing a full sleeves blouse on a cotton saree, which looks stylish. Such blouses look beautiful everywhere, be it office or party.
Shraddha is wearing a sleeveless deep neck blouse with a blue satin saree. She is wearing a necklace with it, which looks beautiful. Such blouses look classy with every saree.
