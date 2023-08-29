Lifestyle

Tava Idli to Aloo Sandwich: 6 popular Rakhi breakfasts

Is there anything more delicious than idli? If yes, it has to be this tava idli. Here are 6 popular Rakhi breakfasts.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pudina Aloo Curry

Aloo Curry is made in curd, spices and pudina, cooked till perfection is incomplete without with puris or paratha.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chole Bhature

Bhature is a deep-fried, fluffy bread dish with a spicy and hot chickpea curry.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Amritsari Paneer Pakoda

Amritsari Paneer Pakodas are made of paneer in Amritsari masala marinade.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Cheese Aloo Bonda

Cheese Aloo Bonda is made with gooey cheese and potato stuffing fried besan balls.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Sandwich

Toasted bread with butter, chutneys and aloo masala filling makes a delicious Aloo sandwich breakfast for Rakhi.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
