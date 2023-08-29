Tava Idli to Aloo Sandwich: 6 popular Rakhi breakfasts

Lifestyle
Is there anything more delicious than idli? If yes, it has to be this tava idli. Here are 6 popular Rakhi breakfasts.
Aloo Curry is made in curd, spices and pudina, cooked till perfection is incomplete without with puris or paratha.
Bhature is a deep-fried, fluffy bread dish with a spicy and hot chickpea curry.
Amritsari Paneer Pakodas are made of paneer in Amritsari masala marinade.
Cheese Aloo Bonda is made with gooey cheese and potato stuffing fried besan balls.
Toasted bread with butter, chutneys and aloo masala filling makes a delicious Aloo sandwich breakfast for Rakhi.