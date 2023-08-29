Lifestyle

Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their revolution time around Sun

Mercury

Mercury, the nearest planet to the sun takes approximately 88 days to complete one revolution

Venus

Venus, the second planet in the solar system takes approximately 225 days

Earth

Our home planet, Earth takes approximately 365.25 days (1 Earth year) to complete one revolution around the Sun

Mars

The red planet, Mars takes approximately 687 days to complete one revolution around the Sun

Jupiter

The revolution period of Jupiter is almost a decade. It takes approximately 11.9 years to complete one revolution around the sun

Saturn

It takes Saturn approximately 29.5 years to finish a revolution

Uranus

It takes Uranus approximately 84.0 years to complete one revolution around the sun

Neptune

The farthest planet in the solar system, Neptune takes approximately 164.8 years

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto takes about 248 Earth years to complete one orbit around the Sun. 

