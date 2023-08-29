Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their revolution time around Sun

Lifestyle
Mercury, the nearest planet to the sun takes approximately 88 days to complete one revolution
Venus, the second planet in the solar system takes approximately 225 days
Our home planet, Earth takes approximately 365.25 days (1 Earth year) to complete one revolution around the Sun
The red planet, Mars takes approximately 687 days to complete one revolution around the Sun
The revolution period of Jupiter is almost a decade. It takes approximately 11.9 years to complete one revolution around the sun
It takes Saturn approximately 29.5 years to finish a revolution
It takes Uranus approximately 84.0 years to complete one revolution around the sun
The farthest planet in the solar system, Neptune takes approximately 164.8 years
Pluto takes about 248 Earth years to complete one orbit around the Sun.