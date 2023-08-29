Lifestyle
Classic choices like Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun and Barfi are popular choices that symbolize the sweetness of sibling relationships.
The combination of Kheer and Puri is a traditional Rakhi treat. The creamy sweetness of kheer and the crispy goodness of puri create a delightful contrast.
The savory duo of samosa and tangy chutney adds a savory touch to Rakhi celebrations. Sharing this snack signifies the blend of flavors in your relationship.
Coconut ladoo, made from grated coconut and condensed milk, is not only delicious but also easy to prepare.
Dishes like vegetable pulao or fragrant biryani bring a sense of festivity to the table. These rice-based dishes are perfect for celebrating togetherness.
A refreshing fruit chaat made with a mix of seasonal fruits, spices, and a hint of lemon juice is a light and flavorful Rakhi snack that adds a touch of healthiness.
If you're planning a Rakhi get-together, paneer tikka (marinated and grilled cottage cheese) can be a hit appetizer. Its savory flavors are sure to please.