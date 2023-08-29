Lifestyle

7 traditional foods to enjoy on Rakhi

1. Rakhi Sweets:

Classic choices like Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun and Barfi are popular choices that symbolize the sweetness of sibling relationships.

2. Kheer and Puri:

The combination of Kheer and Puri is a traditional Rakhi treat. The creamy sweetness of kheer and the crispy goodness of puri create a delightful contrast.

3. Samosa and Chutney:

The savory duo of samosa and tangy chutney adds a savory touch to Rakhi celebrations. Sharing this snack signifies the blend of flavors in your relationship.

4. Coconut Ladoo:

Coconut ladoo, made from grated coconut and condensed milk, is not only delicious but also easy to prepare.

5. Pulao or Biryani:

Dishes like vegetable pulao or fragrant biryani bring a sense of festivity to the table. These rice-based dishes are perfect for celebrating togetherness.

6. Fruit Chaat:

A refreshing fruit chaat made with a mix of seasonal fruits, spices, and a hint of lemon juice is a light and flavorful Rakhi snack that adds a touch of healthiness.

7. Paneer Tikka:

If you're planning a Rakhi get-together, paneer tikka (marinated and grilled cottage cheese) can be a hit appetizer. Its savory flavors are sure to please.

