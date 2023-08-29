Lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion to celebrate the bond between siblings. Sharing delicious food can add to the joy of the celebration.

Image credits: Instagram, Pexels

Rasgulla

This iconic sweet treat symbolizes the sweetness of the sibling relationship, making it a popular choice.

Image credits: Pexels

Gulab Jamun

Another beloved dessert, these soft and syrupy dumplings, are sure to add a touch of delight to your celebration.

Image credits: Pexels

Chocolate

Whether handmade or store-bought, chocolates are a universal favorite that can make your Raksha Bandhan even sweeter.

Image credits: Pexels

Kesar Peda

These saffron-infused milk-based sweets are not only delicious but also have a festive feel.

Image credits: Instagram

Namkeen Snacks

For those who prefer savory treats, sharing namkeen snacks like samosas, kachoris, or chivda can be a savory delight.

Image credits: Pexels

Mithai Assortment

Opt for a mix of different mithai like ladoos, barfis, and jalebis to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Image credits: Instagram

Fruit Basket

A healthy option, a beautifully arranged fruit basket can be a refreshing addition to your Rakhi celebrations.

Image credits: Pexels
