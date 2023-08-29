Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings

Lifestyle
Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion to celebrate the bond between siblings. Sharing delicious food can add to the joy of the celebration.
This iconic sweet treat symbolizes the sweetness of the sibling relationship, making it a popular choice.
Another beloved dessert, these soft and syrupy dumplings, are sure to add a touch of delight to your celebration.
Whether handmade or store-bought, chocolates are a universal favorite that can make your Raksha Bandhan even sweeter.
These saffron-infused milk-based sweets are not only delicious but also have a festive feel.
For those who prefer savory treats, sharing namkeen snacks like samosas, kachoris, or chivda can be a savory delight.
Opt for a mix of different mithai like ladoos, barfis, and jalebis to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.
A healthy option, a beautifully arranged fruit basket can be a refreshing addition to your Rakhi celebrations.