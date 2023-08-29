Bee Humming Bird to Goldcrest: 7 lightest birds in the world

Lifestyle
From Bee Hummingbird to Goldcrest, meet the world's 7 lightest bird species, a testament to nature's delicate creations
Weighing 1.6-2.0g, it's Earth's smallest bird. Its iridescent feathers and rapid hovering make it a nectar-sipping marvel in the Cuban forests
At 31-58g, this nocturnal hunter packs a punch. Its small size doesn't hinder its prowess in catching insects under the moonlit sky
Weighing 4-7g, this tiny songbird with its distinctive golden crest navigates coniferous woods with agility, emitting delicate calls
At 2.0-3.0g, its vibrant throat displays a natural gem-like beauty. Despite its size, it migrates remarkable distances
Weighing 5-7g, it's Europe's tiniest bird. Its fiery orange crest and energetic foraging are captivating sights
At 2.5-4.5g, this North American marvel showcases iridescent green plumage and swift aerial maneuvers while feeding on nectar
Weighing 35-40g, this miniature predator holds a large presence. Its hoots resonate through wooded habitats during twilight hunts