Tasty homemade Momos: Step-by-step guide to perfecting your dumplings

Master the art of making momos

If you're a fan of these delectable delights and want to try making them at home, we've got you covered!

Gather your ingredients

For the momo dough, you'll need all-purpose flour, water, and a pinch of salt. For the filling, you can choose from a variety of options.

Prepare delicious momo filling

Prepare your veggies or meat by finely chopping them, and season the filling with salt, pepper, and any other spices you like.

Knead and roll out the dough

Knead the dough until it becomes smooth & elastic; cover with damp cloth for 30 minutes. Roll thin, circular wrappers of 3-4 inch diameter.

Fill and fold the momos

Place a spoonful of the prepared filling in the center of each wrapper. Experiment with different folding styles. Don't overstuff.

Steam to perfection

Grease surface of the steamer or basket with oil to prevent sticking. Steam them for about 10-12 minutes. You can choose to fry as well.

Serve and enjoy

Pair them with your favorite dipping sauce, such as spicy chili sauce or a tangy tomato-based dip.

Practice makes perfect

Don't be disheartened if your first batch doesn't turn out perfect – keep experimenting, and you'll soon become a momo-making expert.

