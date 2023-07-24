Tasty homemade Momos: Step-by-step guide to perfecting your dumplings

Lifestyle
If you're a fan of these delectable delights and want to try making them at home, we've got you covered!
For the momo dough, you'll need all-purpose flour, water, and a pinch of salt. For the filling, you can choose from a variety of options.
Prepare your veggies or meat by finely chopping them, and season the filling with salt, pepper, and any other spices you like.
Knead the dough until it becomes smooth & elastic; cover with damp cloth for 30 minutes. Roll thin, circular wrappers of 3-4 inch diameter.
Place a spoonful of the prepared filling in the center of each wrapper. Experiment with different folding styles. Don't overstuff.
Grease surface of the steamer or basket with oil to prevent sticking. Steam them for about 10-12 minutes. You can choose to fry as well.
Pair them with your favorite dipping sauce, such as spicy chili sauce or a tangy tomato-based dip.
Don't be disheartened if your first batch doesn't turn out perfect – keep experimenting, and you'll soon become a momo-making expert.