Lifestyle
Rub cucumber slices on your underarms or apply cucumber juice to the area. Allow it to dry for about 10 minutes before rinsing off.
Mix a pinch of turmeric powder with enough milk to form a paste. Apply this paste to your underarms and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off.
Regularly massaging coconut oil into your underarms can help lighten the skin and prevent further darkening. Leave it on for at least 15 minutes before washing it off.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your underarms and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing. Aloe vera can help lighten the skin and reduce irritation.
Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water and gently scrub your underarms. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Avoid excessive scrubbing, as it can lead to irritation.
Slice a potato and rub the cut side on your underarms for a few minutes. Let the juice sit for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing off.
Create a scrub by mixing lemon juice with sugar to exfoliate the underarm area gently. The sugar acts as a natural exfoliant, removing dead skin cells.