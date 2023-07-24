Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 best dog breeds for swimming

Spanish Water Dog

This versatile breed is skilled in herding and water-related tasks, making it an adept swimmer and water worker.

Portuguese Water Dog

As the name suggests, this breed has a strong affinity for water and was historically used by fishermen to help with fishing tasks.
 

Newfoundland

Newfoundlands have webbed feet and a thick, water-resistant coat, making them powerful swimmers and ideal water rescue dogs.
 

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are one of the most popular water-loving breeds, known for their strong swimming skills and love for retrieving objects from water.
 

Irish Water Spaniel

With its curly coat and strong swimming abilities, the Irish Water Spaniel is an excellent water retriever and loves being in the water.
 

Golden Retriever

Similar to Labradors, Golden Retrievers are excellent swimmers with a love for water and retrieving games.

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Known for their endurance and water-resistant coat, Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are skilled 

