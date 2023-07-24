Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 best dog breeds for swimming

Lifestyle
This versatile breed is skilled in herding and water-related tasks, making it an adept swimmer and water worker.
As the name suggests, this breed has a strong affinity for water and was historically used by fishermen to help with fishing tasks.
Newfoundlands have webbed feet and a thick, water-resistant coat, making them powerful swimmers and ideal water rescue dogs.
Labradors are one of the most popular water-loving breeds, known for their strong swimming skills and love for retrieving objects from water.
With its curly coat and strong swimming abilities, the Irish Water Spaniel is an excellent water retriever and loves being in the water.
Similar to Labradors, Golden Retrievers are excellent swimmers with a love for water and retrieving games.
Known for their endurance and water-resistant coat, Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are skilled