Idli Sambar to Chole Bhature: 6 popular street foods across India

Idli Sambar is a popular South Indian dish which is light and delicious. Here are the 6 popular street foods across India.
Poha is the most popular light and tasty street food in Indore, enjoyed as breakfast prepared with flattened rice and veggies like potato, tomatoes, onion and groundnuts.
Vada Pav is the staple street food in Mumbai, with a batata vada in the middle of Pav served with green and red powder garlic chutney.
Kathi Rolls are crispy lachha paratha stuffed with cheese, eggs, mashed potatoes, chicken, meat and vegetables and are popular street food in Kolkata.
Dabeli is popular street food from Gujarat made with boiled potatoes, dabeli spices and putting mix between pav.
Chole bhature is a popular dish in Delhi and a breakfast item loved by many Indian people found on roadside food-stalls and restaurants.