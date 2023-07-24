Lifestyle

Idli Sambar to Chole Bhature: 6 popular street foods across India

Idli Sambar is a popular South Indian dish which is light and delicious. Here are the 6 popular street foods across India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Poha

Poha is the most popular light and tasty street food in Indore, enjoyed as breakfast prepared with flattened rice and veggies like potato, tomatoes, onion and groundnuts.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Vada Pav

Vada Pav is the staple street food in Mumbai, with a batata vada in the middle of Pav served with green and red powder garlic chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kathi Roll

Kathi Rolls are crispy lachha paratha stuffed with cheese, eggs, mashed potatoes, chicken, meat and vegetables and are popular street food in Kolkata.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Dabeli

Dabeli is popular street food from Gujarat made with boiled potatoes, dabeli spices and putting mix between pav.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Chole Bhature

Chole bhature is a popular dish in Delhi and a breakfast item loved by many Indian people found on roadside food-stalls and restaurants.

Image credits: Image: Pexels
