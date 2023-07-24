Betta to Molly: 7 most popular pet fish for your aquarium

Lifestyle
From the vibrant Betta fish to the iconic Goldfish and colourful Guppies, these aquatic companions bring joy to enthusiasts worldwide.
Also known as Siamese Fighting Fish, Betta fish are admired for their vibrant colours and flowing fins. They are best kept alone due to their aggressive nature.
Goldfish are one of the most common and iconic pet fish. They come in various colours and shapes and can be kept in a spacious aquarium.
Guppies are small, colourful, and easy to care for, making them popular among beginners. They are known for their lively personalities and frequent breeding.
Neon Tetras are tiny, brightly coloured schooling fish, creating a mesmerizing display in aquariums. They are peaceful and get along well with other peaceful species.
With their striking appearance and graceful movements, Angelfish add elegance to aquariums. They require larger tanks and can be kept with compatible tankmates.
These small, bottom-dwelling fish are loved for their social behaviour and unique appearance. They help keep the tank clean by scavenging for leftover food.
Mollies are hardy and come in various colours. They are easy to care for and can thrive in both freshwater and slightly brackish water environments.