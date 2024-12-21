Lifestyle
Media portrayals and personal experiences can contribute to fear of certain dog breeds.
German Shepherds' protective instincts can be misinterpreted as aggression.
Great Danes' size can be intimidating, but they are often gentle giants.
Siberian Huskies can be strong-willed, posing a challenge for some owners.
Akitas' reserved nature can be mistaken for aggression.
Dobermans' appearance and protective instincts can make some wary.
Rottweilers require proper training and socialization.
Pit Bulls can be friendly and loving with proper care.
